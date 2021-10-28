Aleah Laurette Miller, 21 of Marengo, WI, passed away on October 23, 2021 near Marengo. Her brother, Aaron, was with her.
Aleah was born in Ashland, Wisconsin to Robert and Sally Mika on March 20, 2000.
As a young girl Aleah was interested in many things. She accomplished many projects in 4H and in the youth programs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved participating in service projects. Aleah loved working with cattle and raised an Ashland County Grand Champion steer. Aleah especially enjoyed being a band and jazz band member. She graduated from Ashland High School. She joined the National Guard, graduating from basic training in October 2018 at Fort Jackson, SC. She was assigned to the Hayward Unit following advanced training. Aleah attended UW-Eau Claire for one semester before completing an eighteen month Church mission to Ogden, Utah. Following her mission she attended school and worked in Rexburg, ID returning home in May of this year. She recently worked at Carlson Rental while attending North Wood Technical College in Ashland in the pre nursing program. Aleah especially enjoyed swimming, snowboarding, and hanging out with family, friends, and her beloved animals.
Aleah was married to the love of her life, Kenneth James Miller, on October 8, 2021.
Aleah is preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Sophie Mika, and Brice Bender.
Aleah is survived by her spouse Kenneth Miller of Marengo, WI; her grandmother Laurette Bender of Traverse City, MI; parents Robert and Sally Mika of Marengo, WI; siblings: Jeff (Marty) Mika of Hayward, WI; Marie Hipsher of Janesville, WI; Tyrone (Emily) Stone of West Haven, UT; Victor (Amanda Krueger) Stone of Stevens Point, WI; Paul (Chelsea) Mika of Marengo, WI; Richard (Dayani) Mika of Mosinee, WI; Rosalie (Joel Moschler) Mika of Duluth, MN; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. before a service at 11:00 on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ashland, WI. A private family burial service will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Mountain Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to first responders, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and Mountain Funeral Home.
