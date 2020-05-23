Alden “Huck” E. Morland, age 82 of Washburn, WI passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a courageous 14 year battle with metastatic kidney cancer at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Al was born July 11, 1937 in Ashland the son of Adolph and Agnes (Jacobson) Morland.
He graduated from the Drummond High School and received a physics/math bachelor degree from Northland College in Ashland. He worked for Beloit Woodland and Northern States Power Company, retiring in 1999. As a retired member of the Wisconsin National Guard with 25 years of service, he was a member of the American Legion and the Chequamegon Veterans Association. Al’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking and he was always up to playing cards and a game of cribbage.
Al is survived by his wife of 16 years, Janice of Washburn, WI; sons, Brian (Wendy) and Scott (Karin) all of Ashland; grandchildren, Morgan and Zakk; nephew, Jesse Morland; niece, Jolene Taylor and step-daughters, Beth (Steven) and Amy (Leo).
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carol in 1995; son, John and brothers, Vernon and Jerry.
A memorial service for Alden will be held at a later date with interment in Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland, with Military Honors under the auspices of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Saron Lutheran Church in Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Al’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
