Aaron Thomas Mika, age 29, of Marengo, WI, passed away on October 23, 2021 near Marengo. His sister, Aleah, was with him.
Aaron was born in Ashland, Wisconsin to Robert and Sally Mika on March 13, 1992. As a young boy, Aaron was an avid investigator of all his world had to offer. He truly enjoyed discovering how things worked and what he could create by putting things together. Aaron was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and participated in scouting, 4H and FFA. He showed cattle and raised a Grand Champion steer. Besides working on the family farm he had several jobs as a teenager, including dressing as Smokey Bear at the Great Lakes Visitor Center. He attended and graduated from Ashland High School. During his college years, he worked for Foth on the Lakeshore Restoration project in Ashland. Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for a structural engineering firm in Minneapolis for several years while working on commercial and flight instructor certification. Since 2020 he worked as a flight instructor and float plane pilot in California and Alaska. Aaron enjoyed flying, building things, riding his motorcycle, and going on adventures. He was kind, generous, thoughtful, and lots of fun in his relationships with his family and friends.
Aaron is preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Sophie Mika, and Brice Bender.
Aaron is survived by his grandmother Laurette Bender of Traverse City, MI; parents Robert and Sally Mika of Marengo, WI; siblings: Jeff (Marty) Mika of Hayward, WI; Marie Hipsher of Janesville, WI; Tyrone (Emily) Stone of West Haven, UT; Victor (Amanda Krueger) Stone of Stevens Point, WI; Paul (Chelsea) Mika of Marengo, WI; Richard (Dayani) Mika of Mosinee, WI; Rosalie (Joel Moschler) Mika of Duluth, MN; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. before a service at 11:00 on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ashland, WI. A private family burial service will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Mountain Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to first responders, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and Mountain Funeral Home.
