Felix "Phil" G. Hartung

On October 30, 2020, Felix "Phil" Hartung joined his parents Regina and William, his brothers William Jr., and Jerome and sister Mary (Dewey) in heaven. Phil was born in Mason, WI, on December 29, 1928, and died in his family's loving arms in Brookfield, WI, at the age of 91.
Phil graduated from DePadua High School located in Ashland, Wisconsin in 1947 and then later attended Northland College. He married the love of his life Barbara (nee Egge), on February 20, 1960. Together they raised five beautiful children; Tracie Berndt, Jeffery (Carol), Scott (Lori), Nikki Varney (David), and Randi Lilla (Mike).
Fourteen days after their wedding, Phil went to Africa on a construction project, corresponding with his bride back home with letters that are cherished to this day. Phil retired from Stevens Construction after more than thirty years of employment. He served in the Air Force from 1950-1954, and was a proud member of the American Legion Post 296.
Above all else, Phil loved his family and friends. He attended countless sporting events for his many grandchildren, from football, soccer, baseball, horse shows, band, and school concerts. He had a zest for life and went skydiving with his children at the age of 63. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bowling, and attending the Fireside Theatre. Until the very end, Phil maintained his trademark “silly” humor.
In addition to Barb and his children, Phil leaves behind fourteen (14) grandchildren and one great-grandson, a brother Ray Hartung in Centerfield, UT, a sister Linnea Barrette in Janesville, WI., and countless other friends and family members.
Phil volunteered for years at the United Methodist Children's Services; in lieu of flowers donations to this organization would be much appreciated. United Methodist Children's Services, 3940 W. Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., on the corner of Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of I-94), Waukesha, WI 53188, from 6 PM, followed by the service at 8 PM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
