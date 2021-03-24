Evelyn B. “Honey” Bayliss, age 99, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born June 28, 1921 in Washburn, the daughter of John and Gusta Marie (Dosvick) Embertson.
Evelyn graduated from Walker High School in 1940. She was united in marriage to Clifford H. Bayliss on January 16, 1943 in Ashland. Evelyn worked as a Nurses Aide at Trinity Hospital and Memorial Medical Center prior to her retirement.
Evelyn was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Ashland. She loved to travel and took many memorable bus tours and train rides through the years. She also took trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Norway. She enjoyed knitting throws, baby blankets and sweaters for her family. She also like to play scrabble and loved taking care of animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Terry Trepanier) Jerlinga; son, Clifford “Scott” (Diane) Bayliss; grandchildren, Brittany (Adam Silver) Jerlinga and Katelyn Joyce; a great-grandson, Samuel Silver Jerlinga; nieces, Karen Basina and Joanne Weister; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cliff in 1996; an infant daughter in 1946; and her brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Frost Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Rachel Sieja officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
Visitation will begin on hour prior to the service at Frost Funeral Home in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chequamegon Humane Association.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
