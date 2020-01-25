Esther A. Rannow, age 90, of Abbotsford, passed away at the home of her daughter, Rochelle, on January 20, 2020 in Verona under the tender care of hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First United Church of Christ in Colby. Pastor Teri Hanson will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Colby is entrusted with the arrangements.
Esther was born on April 28, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Lloyd and Nora (Thoreson) Vienneau. She graduated from Washburn High School, and from Northland College in Ashland with a Teaching degree. Esther taught English and Theater in Colby and Spencer.
Esther was a member of First United Church of Christ where she directed the choir, served on the church council, and was active in Women’s Guild.
Theater and music were her passion and consumed much of her time. She was also an active volunteer in the community.
On January 31, 1953, she was united in marriage to Howard Rannow in Washburn. He preceded her in death in 1987. Esther is survived by her children: Rick Rannow of Abbotsford, Robyn Rannow of Madison, Ross (Evonne) Rannow of Colby, Randy (Vicki) Rannow of Boise, ID, and Rochelle Rannow of Verona; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two brothers, Lloyd and Bill Vienneau; a sister, Nonnie Clark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughters, Renée Rannow and Rae (Ed) Miles.
In lieu of flowers, Esther wanted gifts made to First United Church of Christ in Colby, the Community United Pantry that serves Abbotsford and Colby or Lucille Tack Center in Spencer.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
