Ernest “Jack” J. Nordell, age 88 of Ashland, WI peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept 5, 2020 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov 30, 1931 in Mellen, WI the son of Ernest L. and Christine (Feiner) Nordell.
Jack enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army serving in Korea and was honorably discharged and awarded the Purple Heart. On Dec 20, 1952 Jack married Janice A. Weis in Glidden, WI and they were united for over 62 years. The couple then moved to Ashland, where they raised their three children. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying this time with his son, John. He loved walking thru the woods and just being out in nature. Always a smile on his face, with a great sense of humor, he was very generous, helpful and had a heart of gold. Jack will be loved, sadly missed and forever remembered as the best husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and friend to all.
Survivors include his children, Jean (George) Wegen of Brainard, MN, Judy Nordell of Saint Louis Park, MN and John Nordell of Ashland, WI; three grandchildren, Amy (Jeremy) Larson, Craig (Nancy) Korpela and Christine (James) Cox; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Alexis, Nolan & Griffin Larson, Isaac & Henry Korpela.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice on July 25, 2013 and two sisters, Lola and Francis.
In accordance with Jack’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.