Elsie Mae Guski, age 89, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Ashland Health Care Center. She was born Elsie Mae McCutcheon, on August 29, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Pierce) McCutcheon.
She loved to sew quilts, bake, garden, can vegetables, and read. She spent her life caretaking for others. She helped to raise her younger siblings, after her mother’s death. Then once her own five children were grown, she spent many years doing live-in caregiving, for elderly residents of Bayfield County.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Butterfield; children, James (Hattie) Guski, Nancy (Chris) Cook, Thomas (Angie) Guski, Joseph (Kris) Guski, and Barbara (Jason) Brenholt; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and four sisters.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services, in Ashland.
