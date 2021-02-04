Elmer Johnson, age 88, of Ashland with the last 3 years living in Brown Deer, passed away on January 30, at - Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born on September 7, 1932 in Ashland, the son of Ernest and Esther (Eriksen) Johnson.
He graduated from Ondossagon High in 1950. Elmer married Beverly Johnson in 1959 and together they raised two boys. Elmer served in the US Navy from 1952 - 1956 on 4 different aircraft carriers during part of the Korean War and afterward worked for the University of Wisconsin - Ashland Experiment Station until his retirement in 1994. He farmed for many years in the Highland area as well. He enjoyed hunting and exploring logging roads in the Barrens.
Elmer was involved with the Bayfield County Historical Society in recording town of Eileen history and was a lifelong member of Saron Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Margie), Elgin, IL, and Daryl (Diane), Brown Deer, four granddaughters, Kelli (Ben) Potter, Megan (Seth) Allen, Gabi and Hattie Johnson, and 2 great grandchildren, Gracie and Colin Potter, one sister, Caroline (Cliff Ceske) Green, Ashland and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly, his sister Judy Beebe and an infant daughter Gayle.
A private family burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor Simmons officiating. A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating directly to the American Heart Association.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
