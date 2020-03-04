Elmer J. "Jay Boy" McBride, age 78, Of Milwaukee, WI passed away Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Odanah, WI, the son of George and Philomene McBride. Elmer was a proud member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.
He was the beloved husband of Cynthia for 52 years before her passing on November 17, 2019. Loving father of Lisa (Benjamin) Lindemann, Amy (Jeffery) McBride-Schmidt and Beth (Craig) McBride-Haydock. Proud grandpa "Poppy" of Phoebe, Ascher, Jessie, Jenna, Joshua and Telesilla. Godfather to Renee Teague Parent, Michael Picotte, and Mary Picotte Filsinger.
He is further survived by siblings Cecelia George, Phyllis Lenda, Margaret McBride, Ella (Jerry) Teague, and Carol (James) Wilcox. He was predeceased by his parents Philomene and George F. McBride and brothers Richard and George.
Elmer retired from Miller Brewing Company after 27 years of service. He was the owner of Jay's painting for 25 years. He worked at the Milwaukee Catholic Home and the Jewish Home for many years after he retired. At the age of 62, he put down the paint brush and retired from painting. He then worked as a school bus driver at Johnson School Bus for many years driving routes all over Mequon. He loved watching football, NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Elmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odanah, WI, with Father Jerome D'Souza officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Interment will be at the Odanah Cemetery.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
