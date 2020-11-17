Ellen Martha Hodgson, Age 62, passed away peacefully, finishing a six year ovarian cancer battle on November 11th, 2020. She was born December 29, 1957, to Lyle and Frances Hodgson.
Ellen was a devoted and unconditionally loving mother to her only child, Brett. She took great pride in parenting her son, and fully supporting him with any choice her made in life. Momma Ellie was Brett’s biggest cheer leader and best friend.
As well as being a rock star momma, Ellen was the best friend anyone could have dreamt to have. She had close friendships with people across the country and internationally. Many of her friendships come from her many years participating in bar league pool, darts, and most importantly: softball. “Stage coach don’t need no coach!!!” Her wild sense of humor was infectious. People were drawn closer to her, as she held no judgment towards anyone. No matter which nation one was born, what race, gender, sexuality, religion, or any other defining factor, she loved you. She was truly one-of-a-kind.
Ellen devoted upwards of 40 years of her life to work at Memorial Medical Center (also the source of countless friendships). She worked there as an operating room technician, many have claimed she was the best and most knowledgeable tech they had ever worked with. Over the years she participated in multiple humanitarian trips to the Philippines, through MMC. Her care or the health and well-being of humanity was truly worldwide.
Her free time was spent either watching the Packers play or rooting against whoever was playing the Bears and Vikings. (She always kinda felt bad for the Lions) She loved being submersed in nature, preferably close to a lake with a beer in her hand. She frequently made trips to Green Bay to spend time with her son Brett and her Brother Beav’s family... and of course to go to Lambeau too.
Ellen is survived by her son, Brett Krueger of Luxemburg, WI; Brothers, William “Willy” (Sandy) of Long Lake, WI and Steve “Beav” (Tammy) of Green Bay, WI; Sister, Mary Hodgson of Eagle River, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, best friends, Debbie Herschberger and Berta Dryer.
Ellen’s memorial service will be a private event due to covid-19, held at Mountain Funeral Home. With a 2021 date to be determined, there will be a large celebration of life held at The Stagecoach Bar in Ashland, WI. Ellen wanted a big party for her send-off and we will do it right after this virus scare. 1Love and Go Pack Go.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
