Elizabeth Ann Taddy of Ashland, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1927 the daughter of James Laurie and Anna Mae (Adams) Stewart.
She married J. Merlin Taddy on May 28, 1949 in her hometown of Green Bay. In 1956, the family moved to Ashland when her husband became chief engineer at the paper mill. Elizabeth embraced life in the Northwoods with her lively family of 5 children, enjoying camping, times at the treasured family cabin on Lake Superior and making precious lifelong friends along the way. Her interests included journalism, library science, photography and baking. She loved learning and attended classes at Ashland Teachers College, Northland College and WITC. A special life venture for Elizabeth was opening a Christian bookstore which was tucked into the family’s apartment building along the shores of Lake Superior. She loved Jesus, was proud of her Scottish heritage and was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Jeannie (Steve) Dixon of Cable and Ellen (John) Binder of Washburn/Wilmette, IL; 4 grandchildren, April (Ryan) Taddy-Thomton, Ben Taddy, Audrey (Jonathan) Katz and Andy Binder; 6 great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Michele Taddy and a niece, Kitty (Stacey) Gedman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on December 26, 2001; 3 sons, John Stewart Taddy, Andrew James Taddy and Peter Nicholas Taddy; a sister, Jean Conroy; a daughter-in-law, Linda Taddy and a nephew, Kevin Conroy.
A funeral service will be held at 12 P.M., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Salem Church of Ashland, 400 Salem Drive, Ashland, WI with Pastor Rod Larson officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church. A private family burial will take place in the spring at the St. Agnes Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Outreach Center of Ashland or to Northern Lights Health Care Center. Our sincere thanks go to the gracious staff, conscientious nurses and amazing CNA’s of Northern Lights Health Care and Regional Hospice.
The Frost Home For funerals in Ashland is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.