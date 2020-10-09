Elizabeth A. (Betsy) Oien passed away September 25th at her home in New Market, N.H., after a long illness.

She was born in Ashland, WI December 27th 1946 to Robert Oien, Sr. and Edna (Foley) Oien, and graduated from Ashland High School in 1965. In 1969 she graduated from the University of Wis. Madison with a degree in English. She was a poet and excellent writer and earned a place (one of 15) to study creative writing under Nobel Prize winner Isac Bashevis Singer. She then obtained a M.S. in social work at the University of Minnesota and worked for many years as a psychotherapist in New Hampshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Robert Oien Jr. She is survived by her son Alex and Brother Bill Oien (Marie) of Ashland and several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes and Covid-19 there will be no services.

