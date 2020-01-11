Elgie “Roy” Perrin, age 73, of Burnsville, MN. Preceded by infant son: Brent. Survived by wife: Myung “Sue”, children: Lisa (Steve) Kosmo and Scott (Gayle) Perrin, grandchildren: Reece and Daxton Perrin, Liem and Tae Kosmo, sister: Isabelle “Dolly” (Phil) Schneeberger. Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL 1918 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN Thursday at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Memorial Blood Bank, American Indian Education Fund, or the Nature Conservancy.
Elgie “Roy” Perrin
To plant a tree in memory of Elgie Perrin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
