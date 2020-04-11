Eleanore M. Johnson, age 96, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Court Manor Health Services, in Ashland. She was born October 13, 1923, in Barksdale, the daughter of Lyle and Mary (Raarup) Cumberland.
Eleanore graduated from Ondossagon High School, in 1941 and while at school she was a member of the band, Glee Club, and performed in several class plays. In 1943, she graduated from Wausau Business College. Eleanore was employed by Lake Superior District Power Company, Ashland, as a stenographer in the property records department; before becoming a mother and homemaker. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Johnson on August 7, 1946, at Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland.
Eleanore was a member of Saron Lutheran Church, the Rebekah’s Lodge, and the Ashland Historical Society. Some of her favorite pastimes included baking, sewing, reading, and picking blueberries and strawberries. She enjoyed inviting her ladies club members into her home when it was her turn to host. Eleanore loved spending time with her family and looked forward to watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball in the backyard of her home, when they would visit each summer. Her pies and chocolate chip bars were family favorites.
She is survived by a son, Lyle Johnson, Ashland; two grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Johnson, Green Bay and Corey (Davida) Johnson, West Bend; great-grandsons, Brody, Simon, and Anthony Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Anna Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Linda Johnson, Sussex and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth C. Johnson in 2008; a son, Ronald R. Johnson in 2002; and her special cousins, Earl Carlson and Shirley Peterson.
Private family services will be held.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services, in Ashland.
