Eldon L. Nuessmeier, age 82 of Ashland, WI passed away Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. Eldon was born July 9, 1937 in Gibbon, MN, the son of Otto and Olga (Buerkle) Nuessmeier.
On Apr 26, 2000 he was united in marriage to Linda C. Jarecki in Hudson, WI. Together they owned and operated Cabinetry Etc in Ashland until his retirement in 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Lyn of Ashland; daughters, Gail (Robert) Lumsden of Pewaukee, WI and Rhonda (Duane) Draxler of Stevens Point, WI; son, Mark (Kathy) of Boone, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Lila (Frank) Roux of Saginaw, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Erlin.
A Celebration of Eldon’s life will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
Online condolences for Eldon’s family may be left at the funeral home’s web site, mountainfuneralhomes.com.
