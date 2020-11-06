On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Elaine Louise (Stellrecht) King passed away at the age of 88, while in residence at the Brookdale/Cadence Memory Care facility in Lakewood, Colorado.
Elaine was born to Ebba (Norine) and Ervin Stellrecht in rural Burnett County, Wisconsin on July 25, 1932. In 1950 Elaine married George Robert King, of Spooner, where they resided until moving to Ashland in 1958. Elaine and George raised their family of six (plus one) children there and were long time members of the Ashland United Methodist Church. After raising their large family Elaine and George returned to Spooner in 2007, residing there until moving in 2014 to Glenview assisted living in Shell Lake. Elaine then moved to Colorado in 2019.
Elaine was a devoted mother, to whom nothing was more important than her extended family. She is survived by five (plus one) children - Robert of St. Paul MN, Gary (Cathy McRae) of Morrison, CO, Kathy (Bob Dunlap) of Evergreen, CO, Steve of Maple Grove, MN, Jeff (Doreen Schatz) of Neosho, WI and Phillip Morris of New Richmond, WI. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George (2017), and their eldest daughter Nancy (1975).
Elaine and George both loved their cottage property on Bear Lake (near Haugen) where they spent considerable time each summer. The cottage has been in the King family for over 100 years, though they made many major improvements to the property in the decades of their ownership. Clearing trees, adding docks, garage addition, and house expansion. Elaine worked relentlessly in organizing gatherings there – most for family, but some also for friends and for Spooner High class reunions. It was their fervent wish that the cottage would grow as a family legacy for generations to come.
Elaine was an accomplished pianist and proud to have been one of nine members of a singing group, The Carillons, organized by members of the Ashland United Methodist Church. The Carillons recorded two LP albums of religious and secular music.
A Wisconsin celebration of Elaine’s life will be delayed, due to Covid-19, until next summer.
