Edward "Eddie" Andrew Johnson passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on December 16th, 2020. After 79 years, his loving heart finally gave out. Eddie was born September 4th, 1941 to Lillian (Engen) and Herman Emerald Johnson in Ashland WI, and was raised in Mason. There he met Laura Lee Morris and they married in 1961. Together they had six children, overcame many challenges alongside one another, and spent 59 years in marriage.
Eddie started off being a cowboy from a young age, he had his own horses growing up, then when he grew older, he trained horses for riding and racing. Ed lost much of his hearing at a young age when he was in a motorcycle accident, resulting him to be in a full body cast. He met his wife Laura at the young age of 16, she 12, and spent their lives growing up together and raising their family. He and Laura owned a small store in Mason, WI, then moved to Grand View, WI, where he worked as a logger. Although he “retired,” he never fully stopped working. For many years he operated Grandpa’s Pony Rides with his granddaughter. He went all around Wisconsin to fairs, festivals, birthday parties, and more. Eddie also established the “Cans for Kids” program as another way to better the community. He built the ice rink and playground in Grand View, WI, across the street from his home, along with other locations in WI. Rescuing ponies became another one of his hobbies that he shared with his granddaughter, Chloe. Once he and his wife moved to the Red Cliff reservation in 2006 Eddie enthusiastically took up road maintenance and mowing for the township of Russell.
Eddie was a man of a higher caliber, for when he needed to step up, he did so. He stepped in and helped raise two of his grandchildren at young ages. He happily filled the role they needed in their lives. He and his granddaughter Chloe had a special relationship that blossomed around their horse farm. With Eddie’s riding and training experience he taught his granddaughter how to ride, and the cowboy code; always get back in the saddle and never show when you’re afraid. Age only made this bond stronger, and Eddie made a great teacher. He was also an amazing father figure to his grandson, Dustin, who lived in their home. He made sure Dustin was raised to be a kind hearted, hardworking, generous man.
Eddie was always looking for any opportunity to bring humor and joy into the lives of those around him — strangers and family alike — and most especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved riding horses and motorcycles, westerns, Johnny Cash, and telling stories. He instantly made friends wherever he ventured.
He is preceded in death by his parents, children Lillian, Michael, and Laurie, and siblings Lawrence "Ozzie" Johnson of Mason and George D. Johnson of Bayfield.
He is survived by wife Laura Johnson of Red Cliff; children Edward (Kyla DeWolfe) Johnson of Poplar, William Johnson of Iron River, and Barbara ( Michael Barningham) Johnson of Red Cliff; special family member Richard Lund of Rapid City, SD; siblings Edith Olson of Rice Lake, Gloria (Tom) Mattakat of Duluth, and Willard Johnson of Washburn; grandchildren Heather Johnson of Mellen, Erik (Catie Woonton) Johnson of Chesterfield, MI, Heidi (Jacob) Mott of Mellen, Dustin Wiebe of Superior, Chloe Wiebe of Duluth, Alyssa (Jamie) Avery of Carlton, and Alayna (Lance Hepper) Johnson of Duluth, as well as five great-grandchildren — including two newborn great-grandsons: Marshall Mott and Harlan Avery.
No services at this time will be held. Arrangements assisted by the Bratley Funeral Home, Washburn, Wisconsin.
