Edward D. Werchowski, age 75, of Ashland, passed away, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born February 15, 1945, the son of Edward and Agnes (Jackson) Werchowski.

Ed is survived by his three children, Warren Werchowski, Joseph Andrews and Skylar Andrews; 3 sisters, 2 brothers and his grandchildren.

