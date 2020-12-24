Dustin Scott Hudack, age 23, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born June 14, 1997, in Ashland, the son of Scott and Donna (Viater) Hudack.
In 2015, he graduated from Ashland High School. Dustin worked as a carpenter with his cousin, in River Falls, WI. He also worked with his father at Lakeshore Sales and Service, in Ashland. Dustin enjoyed stock car racing, four wheeling, and being with his dog, Gunnar. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
He is survived by his father, Scott Hudack; mother, Donna Hudack; two sisters, Stephanie Miller and Kimberly Castro; paternal grandparents, Donald and Alice Hudack; maternal grandparents, James and Anne Munson; two nieces, Maya Peterson and Marley Morrow; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services, in Ashland.
His smile will never be forgotten!
