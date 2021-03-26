Duane “Duke” August Marten, 83, of Barnes and formerly of Tomah, died peacefully at his home, Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born to Orlin and Lillian (Peth) Marten on May 28, 1937 on the family farm in the town of Tomah. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church. While growing up he attended the Sunny Ridge Country School, and was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1955. After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force. Duke met the love of his life Sharron Ellsworth and on August 17, 1963 they were united in marriage at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeville by Pastor Berg. Together they made a beautiful life. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2019. They enjoyed traveling in their later years, and took trips across America and oversees to visit family in England. He moved back to Tomah and went to work for H.A. Sime and Associates before moving to Barnes and becoming the owner and operator of VacationLand Surveyor. Duke was a past member St. John Ev. Lutheran Church and a charter member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Hayward. He served as the treasurer of the Barnes Lion’s Club for over 30 years and was active in the pancake breakfast feeds and the softball tournament. He was a proud Lion. He had a 2nd family in the Harry and Joanne Meyer Family. He was one of the directors of the Tomah Gang, sharing his duties with the other 3 directors, Pat, Dick, and Sterling. He loved living in Barnes, he enjoyed feeding the deer, squirrels, bears and grandma’s cats. He would always ask “When are you coming up Nort by Grilleys” and will be remembered for saying “One for the Oya.” Duke was a loving and proud grandpa, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He enjoyed baby snicks treats and Honeybuns for breakfast. Duke had a friend in every place he went. He loved people and people loved him.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Marten of Tomah, Julie (Chris) Keene of Tomah, Jeffrey (Jean) Marten of Wilton, and Jill (finance Tom) Marten of Lanesboro; grandchildren, Jessica (Steven) Blankenship, Aaron (Ayaka) Eckelberg, Brittany (Colby) Allen, Katlyn (Jeff) King, Joshua (special friend Alexa) Marten, Justin Marten, Kenneth Buxengard, and Miranda Buxengard; great-grandchildren, Eden, Aspen, and Haven Blankenship and Penelope Allen; brothers and sisters, Luann (Clyde) Shepherd of Detroit, Ron “Bud” (Judy) Marten of Beaver Dam, Lana (Patrick) Adler of Tomah, Lorene (Dave) Castleton of Hertfordshire, Eng., John (Nancy) Marten of Milwaukee, a sister-in-law Linda Marten of Tomah, brother-in-law, Ronald “Joe” (Carol) Ellsworth of Chippewa Falls as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents; Orlin and Lillian Marten; his in-laws, Homer and Marj Ellsworth 2 brothers, Dean Marten and Marlin Marten, 2 infant siblings, Elaine and Gerald
A Funeral Service will be held at Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Highway A, Tomah. Pastor Bob Gerke will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post#201 will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
There will be a celebration of Duke’s Life that will be held in Barnes at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.