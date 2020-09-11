Duane “Dewey” W. Tody, age 28 of Marengo, WI passed away Sunday, Sept 6, 2020 at his residence. Duane was born Dec 29, 1991 in Ashland, WI the son of Brian L. and Cheryl L. (Roffers) Tody.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 2010 and from WITC’s Machine Tool program, with honors, in 2011. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and most recently employed at Northern Clearing in Ashland. He enjoyed hunting, working with his hands, racing in dirt dashes, and anything outdoors. He was always up for playing a good card game and spending time with family and friends. He loved watching many sports, especially football, and was an avid Chargers and Packers fan. Dewey was always willing to lend a hand and help anyone in need. He was a proud father who loved spending time with his son exploring every mud puddle. He was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include his son, Colt Tody; his parents, Brian and Cheryl Tody of Sanborn, WI; sisters, Brittny (Dustin) Erickson and Briana Tody all of Sanborn, WI; Paternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Tody of Sanborn, WI; fiancee and mother of his son, Ashlie Hoffman of Marengo, WI; nephew, Anton Erickson and niece, Amara Erickson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Kathleen Roffers.
A memorial service for Dewey will take place on Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Deacon William Holzhaeuser officiating. Military Honors under the auspices of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans will follow the service at the Sanborn Memorial Park in Sanborn at 2:00 p.m.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a fund being set-up for Duane’s son, Colt, are preferred.
