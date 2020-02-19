Dorothy Eileen Van Ornum, age 92, of Ashland and formerly of Marengo, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born February 2, 1928 in Delaware Co., OH, the daughter of Edward and Ida (Rader) Sheets.
Dorothy graduated from Delaware High School in 1946. She married Kenneth C. Van Ornum on August 7, 1948 in Columbus, OH. The couple resided in Marengo where they raised their family on a dairy farm. Dorothy worked in the accounting department at Larson Picture Frame until her retirement.
Dorothy was an active member of the Sanborn United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and member of the United Methodist Women’s organization. Some of the activities she especially enjoyed included quilting with the Granny Quilters and rolling dough with the pasty bakers at the church. Following her move to Ashland she became a part of the Ashland United Methodist Church community and also greatly enjoyed their fellowship.
Dorothy loved her family and treasured every moment and all the times spent with them. She was strong, thoughtful, sociable and caring. Throughout her life, she looked out for and tried to help her family and friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Bennett, Pamela (Gerald) Richardson and Laura Flynn; daughter-in-law, Sue Van Ornum; 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sheets; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth on March 11, 2011; son, David; great-grandson, Dillan; son-in-law, Lawrence Bennett; and 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Sanborn United Methodist Church with Rev. Teena Racheli officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A reception will follow the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund to benefit local charities is being established in Dorothy’s name.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
