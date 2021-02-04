Naples, FL - Doris (Dori) Harbaugh, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home in Naples, Florida after a brief illness.
Dori was born on September 12, 1949 to Carl and Ardell Craugh in Platteville, WI. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to Florida to the warm weather and beaches and enjoyed reading and gardening.
Dori is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, James; daughters Michelle Cullen, Brenda (Bob) Hebert, and Christy (Bill) Stranberg, as well as grandchildren Brian Klein, Heather Klein, Skyler Cullen, Brandon (Karly Gomez) Mackey, Brady (Emily Collis) Mackey, and Logan Fleming, and one great-grandchild,
Brinley Klein. She is further survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ardell Craugh, nephew Casey Craugh and many aunts and uncles.
A special thank you to her sister, Donna Runde, for the additional love and care she provided during Dori's final days.
A small, family memorial will be held in Florida at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.