Donna W. Graves, age 88 of Bayfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Birch Haven/Bear’s Hollow in Ashland with loving family by her side. She was born on December 19, 1931 in Lockport, NY, the daughter of Harold and Bula Wendel.

Arrangements are pending with Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.

