Donna W. Graves, age 88 of Bayfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Birch Haven/Bear’s Hollow in Ashland with loving family by her side. She was born on December 19, 1931 in Lockport, NY, the daughter of Harold and Bula Wendel.
Arrangements are pending with Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.