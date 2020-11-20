Donna Olson, age 79, of Ashland passed away November 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 13, 1941 in Ashland to Walter and Lillian Moe.

Donna graduated from Washburn High School Class of 1959. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing graduating in 1962. She continued to work at St. Mary’s until March of 1964 when she returned to Ashland and married Glen Olson. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital until 1972 when it closed. She completed her nursing at MMC in Ashland in March of 2004.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and liked watching Packer and Brewer games.

Donna is survived by her sons, William (Vickey) Olson, Steve (Paula) Olson and sister, Sherry Meier of Madison. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert, John, and Matt Olson; granddaughter, Brooke Olson and special grandson, Jack and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Glen and parents, Walter and Lill Moe.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

