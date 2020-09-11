Donna May (Easty) Callahan died peacefully, September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave fight with ALS for 3 ½ years. Donna was a beautiful inspiration for everyone throughout her illness. Her life was an example, to her family and the community, of how to live and how to die. She spent her life loving and caring for others, whether it was her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, friends or patients. She will be remembered for her beauty, her boundless energy, and being a gracious hostess at a moment’s notice.
Donna was born October 14, 1945, and grew up in Lake Nebagamon. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1963 and married her high school sweetheart, Ted Callahan on March 20, 1965.
Donna is survived by the love of her life, husband Ted Callahan, 4 children, Tammy
(Desi) Sipsas, Tad (Carrie Heffron) Callahan, Tanya (Troy Opsahl) Brickson and Tricia
(Jerry) Talso, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Donna’s Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Iron River Community Center with Pastor Carol Braun officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M., Monday at the center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Iron River.
Arrangements are with the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
