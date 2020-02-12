Donna Marie Dawson, age 54, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 08, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 5, 1965 in Ashland, the daughter of Richard and Helen Marie (Worobay) Dawson.
Donna graduated from Ashland High School in 1983 and later from WITC in Ashland where she received certificates in Office Administration and Early Child Care Development. Donna worked as a DJ “Donna D.” for WJJH in Ashland for a few years. She also worked for Bay Area Home Health in Ashland from 1990-2010 and then for Iris Home Health until 2020. Donna also served as a caregiver for her brother for many years.
Donna enjoyed music throughout her life and was passionate about the Eagles. She looked forward to going to concerts with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the Casino, playing and working on her computer, collecting angels and watching all the Wisconsin team sports and cheering them on with her family.
Donna was fond of going out to nice restaurants to try different kinds of foods. She was a great cook and baker as well and was always looking for new recipes to try and experiment with. Besides her loving and caregiving ways, Donna will be remembered for her great gift giving abilities and her generous ways.
She is survived by her brothers, Dick Dawson, David Dawson and Danny Dawson; sister, Deb Mayer; nephew, Mike (Kate Jakubas) Mayer and long time friend, Annie Thannum.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church and a reception will follow in the church Social Hall.
To view the obituary online or to send guestbook messages, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
