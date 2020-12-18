Donna Mae (Detle) Farning, age 87, formerly of Mason, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior. She was born on January 26, 1933 in Mason, the daughter of Ole and Addie (Herdlin) Detle.
As a young girl, Donna spent a lot of time with her aunt and uncle Herman and Anna Hanson of Mason. They helped raise her and her time with them began a lifelong love of horses. Donna received her teaching degree and went on to teach school in Mercer and Seymour, WI and also in Lee Summit, Missouri, before retiring to Manassas, Virginia. She married Robert E. Farning on August 26, 1954 in Minnesota.
She is survived by nieces, Sharon (Kit) Hill and Holly (Rick) Hiatt both of Mason, other nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert on September 26, 2007, 2 brothers, Harlow and Orlin Detle and a sister, Marian Johnson.
A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Presbyterian Congregational Church in Ashland or to a memorial of your choice.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
