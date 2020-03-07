Donald W. Nelis Sr., 75, of Odanah, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born June 1, 1944, in Ashland, the son of George Nelis and Catherine "Kotchie" (Plucinski) Denomie.
Don was in the United States Army and served in Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. He married Margo Miller on November 25, 1967 in Milwaukee, WI. He worked in Milwaukee and Chicago as a welder. He also worked for Bad River Housing for over 20 years, prior to retiring in 2018.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, harvesting wild rice and being in the outdoors, junk collecting, and spending time with his family. He loved his dogs and animals. He was a member of the Bad River American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Margo, on May 1, 2018; and brothers, John Nelis and Samuel Denomie.
He is survived by his children, Donald (LeeAnn) Nelis Jr., Odanah and Tammy (Randy) Meyer, Plymouth, WI; grandchildren, Samantha Rosin, Travis Rosin, and Theodore Nelis; great-grandchildren, Ariana Pero, Kylie Pero, Braylen Pero, and Aniyah Rosin; a brother, Bernard Nelis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Bad River Housing in Odanah, WI. Inurnment with military honors will take place later in the spring in the Odanah Cemetery.
The Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Service is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary on line please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
