Donald W. Bjork, age 87, of Ashland, passed away with his loving family by his side, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. He was born June 20, 1933 in Oneida County, Wisconsin the oldest son of Adolph W. “Bill” and Martha (Kraemer) Bjork.
Don grew up as a logger’s son learning and loving the outdoors. Part of his responsibilities as a young man was daily hunting and fishing for food to help sustain the large family. He graduated in 1951 from Drummond High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Don married Sally Hauser originally from Bayfield on May 27, 1960 at the Saron Lutheran Church in Ashland. The couple and their young family lived in Waukesha, Pewaukee, Chippewa Falls, Thorp while Don worked for the State Patrol/DNR and eventually settled in Ashland in 1971 where he worked as a Game Warden for the DNR for 30 years.
Don was a member of the Ashland First United Methodist Church and the NRA. He was a life-long carpenter which he put to good use helping family and friends throughout the years. Other favorite past-times were making maple syrup every spring, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and wintering in Florida. Besides Don’s hard work ethic he was known as a marvelous story teller.
Don’s family consists of his beloved wife of 60 years, Sally Bjork; children, Nancy Jean Garrett, Mark Don (Wendy) Bjork and Susan Dawn (Dean) Holm; grandchildren, Debra (Travis) Connlly, Leasha Jill Bjork Hardesty, Joshua Dawson (Laura) Hardesty, Logan and Alec Bjork, Jessica (Scott) Lowe and Taylor Holm; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Marion (Ted) Burton, Richard (Doris) Bjork, Karl (Diane) Bjork, Wilma (Alan) Flemming, Art (Barb) Bjork, Karen (Ray) Scheibe, Norma (Richard) Mellinger , and William (Darlene) Bjork.
Preceded in death by: His Granddaughter Leasha Jill Bjork Hardesty, His Parents Adolph W. “Bill” and Martha (Kraemer) Bjork, and His sister Wilma Fleming.
A memorial service will be held next summer.
Memorials may be made out to the Ashland First United Church or to the WI Veterans Fishing Camp in care of Ross’s Sport Shop, 286 N. Lake Ave. Phillips, WI 54555.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
