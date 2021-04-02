Donald R. “Bob” Berube, Jr., 78, lifelong Brule and Iron River area resident, died peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Viewcrest Health Center.
He was born in Superior, WI, June 9, 1942, the son of Donald and Olga (Olson) Berube, Sr.
Bob graduated from Northwestern High School and served his country honorably in Vietnam with the United States Army.
Bob was united in marriage to Catherine Meierotto on August 3, 1996 in Iron River, WI, and they celebrated 24 years of marriage before his passing.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 for over 50 years. Bob was a member of the VFW and served on the Town of Hughes Board for over 15 years, including 13 years as the Chairman.
Bob enjoyed reading, cooking, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the hunting shack and walking in the forest with his family and dogs. Bob had a passion for antiquing and flea marketing with his wife.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy; stepmother, Judy Berube; sister, Florence (Mick) Killoren; five sons, Matthew (Casey) Berube, Peter (Karen) Berube, David (Kari) Berube, Paul (Tara) Dahlby, Michael (Erin) Dahlby; seven grandchildren, Austin Berube, Alexandra Berube, Harrison Berube, William Berube, Paul Dahlby Jr., Parker Dahlby, Emerson Dahlby; and great-granddaughter, Myla Grimsrud.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family & friends Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lake Nebagamon.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Lake Nebagamon Auditorium, 11596 Waterfront Drive, Lake Nebagmaon, WI.
Burial will be in Ino Cemetery.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
