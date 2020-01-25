Donald "Mingo" W. Mueller, 91 of Bayfield, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland, WI.

