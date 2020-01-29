Donald "Mingo" W. Mueller, 91 of Bayfield, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Don was born Oct 21, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Walter and Mary Mueller.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving eight years and later trained in the mountain ski division in the mountains of Colorado. He then worked at Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee, WI as a journeyman electrician. Loving the northland he moved to Ashland and purchased the Neighborly Bar which he owned for over ten years.
Donald is survived by nephew, Joe (Peppy) Kabasa, special friends, Joe (Diann) Viater, Margaret Roemhild, Herbie, Corey & Kirk Lemke as well as many, many other good friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gen, special friend, Florence Hessing.
A Celebration of Don’s life will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Mingo’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.