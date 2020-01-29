Donald "Mingo" W. Mueller, 91 of Bayfield, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Don was born Oct 21, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Walter and Mary Mueller.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving eight years and later trained in the mountain ski division in the mountains of Colorado. He then worked at Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee, WI as a journeyman electrician. Loving the northland he moved to Ashland and purchased the Neighborly Bar which he owned for over ten years.

Donald is survived by nephew, Joe (Peppy) Kabasa, special friends, Joe (Diann) Viater, Margaret Roemhild, Herbie, Corey & Kirk Lemke as well as many, many other good friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gen, special friend, Florence Hessing.

A Celebration of Don’s life will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

Online condolences for Mingo’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments