Donald L. Freeman, age 82, of Ashland, passed away on January 13, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 15, 1937, in Ashland, the son of Lyle and Irene (Pendergast) Freeman.
Don graduated from Ashland High School in 1955 and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. On July 30, 1958, he married Carol McQuade in Carlton, MN.
In 1959, Don started working at LSDP shoveling coal and by the time he retired in 1993 with NSP, he was the plant superintendent. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Don was a ham radio operator and an electrical wizard. He loved to tinker and could make something out of nothing. Don enjoyed camping, hanging out with his friends in his garage, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Kay (Greg) Larson and Diana Lynn (Jerry) Henderson; a son, Mark (Judy) Freeman; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Stephanie) Freeman, Allan (Sharise) Freeman, J.J. (Kati) Henderson, Zachary (Allison) Larson, Jon Henderson, Jaci Henderson, and Hanna Larson; five great-grandchildren, Landon, Eve “Peanut”, Braxton, Kaylee, and Lane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol on July 31, 2014; daughter, Dawn Marie on June 18, 2000; a sister, Lois Smith.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Frost Home for Funerals, with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, in Ashland. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, on Monday, at Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are with the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland.
