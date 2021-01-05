Donald Jerome Straw

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&