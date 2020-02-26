Donald J. Roethig, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Donald was born on Jan 12, 1930 in Ashland, WI the son of Elmer and Viola (Briggs) Roethig.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

