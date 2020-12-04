Donald J. Blazek, age 74 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Nov 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Don was born July 12, 1946 in Ashland the son of Joseph and Genevive (Oran) Blazek.
Don graduated from DePadua High School in the class of 1964 in Ashland and then attended Northland College in Ashland, earning a degree in teaching. He then attended MATC in Milwaukee earning a degree in mortuary science and went to work for the Schafer Funeral Home, then the Novitzke Funeral Home and lastly the Bratley Funeral Home. He and his partner Donna purchased the Johnson Flower Shop in Ashland and operated the store for 15 years. He enjoyed refereeing and coaching youth sports, especially Ashland High School Basketball, baseball, soft ball and football. A passion of Don’s was music, he always had music playing and enjoyed making up his own verses to popular songs. He owned, trained and loved dogs his entire life. Don was the last man to let you down.
Don is survived by his son, Benjamin (Emily) of Ashland; Soon to be grandson, Oliver; Partner of 30 years, Donna of Ashland; Brother, Ray of Ashland; Cousins, Carol Oran of Ashland and Chris (Dale) Traaholt of Superior; Niece, Apryl (Daniel) Rosser of North Carolina; Brother-In-Law, David Lapp of Ann Arbor, MI; His daily coffee group, and many close friends.
A graveside committal service for Don will take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020 at Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating.
A public celebration of life for Don will be held in the summer of 2021.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Don’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
