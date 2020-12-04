Donald “Don” J. Jenicek, age 85, of Washburn, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Berwyn, IL, the son of Laddie and Marie (Zelba) Jenicek.
After graduating from high school, Don worked at an engraving company in Chicago, and served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He married Carol Markus on April 26, 1958 in Crivitz, WI and lived in Glen Ellen, IL and had two children. In 1967, Don started Western Engraving in Villa Park, IL, where he became a master craftsman of the trade. While taking family vacations they found Washburn. They moved the family and the company to Washburn in 1975. Carol passed away in 1993.
On June 8, 1995 he married Gail Karshbaum in Washburn. They lived happily together for 25 years on “the farm”. Don loved spending time with family and friends. He loved his hobby farm, horses and fishing. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was an active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church of Washburn.
He is survived by his wife, Gail of Washburn, 5 children, Don A. (Sue) Jenicek – Bayfield, Linda C. (Kirk) Simanovsky – Washburn, Duane (Nickie) Gasperini – Washburn, Debbie Austin – Washburn and Dori (Glen) Cook – Washburn, 11 grandchildren, Scott Jenicek, Kimberly Jenicek, Kiera Simanovsky, Tiana Simanovsky, Casey Gasperini, Kyle Gasperini, Adam (Heidi) Austin, Aaron (Arianna) Austin, Andy Austin, Mariah (Jason) Hipsher and Jenna (Jake) Patnode, 7 great-grandchildren, a brother, Laddie (Lois) Jenicek , South Dakota, formerly of Washburn and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Carol.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church, Washburn.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
