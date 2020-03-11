Donald “Don” Carl Brenholt, age 81, of Iron River, passed away peacefully and with loving family by his side, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Arrangements are pending with Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland. To view full obit online or to sign guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

