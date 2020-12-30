Dolores M Smith, age 88, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. She was born in Marathon County on July 9, 1932, the daughter of Ronald and Anne (Handrick) Sonnentag.
The family moved to Laona, WI when she was 15 months old. She graduated from Laona High School, in 1950. On September 2, 1950, she married Kyle F. Smith. In 1955, they moved to Ashland where Kyle was a conservation warden. Dolores worked 23 years at Munsingwear, until they closed and then worked at Anna Marie Designs for 13 years, prior to retiring. In her younger years, she loved dancing, going to the casinos or just for rides, and eating out with friends. In her later years, she still loved walking and doing picture puzzles, after moving to MacArthur Court Senior Living. Dolores loved being at the Senior Center where she had many friends. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Ashland.
She is survived by her children, Jean (Gregg) Teasdale and Kyle (Rhonda) Smith; grandchildren, Aaron Smith and Jada Bratley; great-grandchildren, Ayla Smith, Jacob Bratley, & Ellie Bratley; a sister, Gloria Asenbrenner; a brother, Melvin (Ellen) Sonnenntag; daughter-in-law, Sandy Smith; sisters-in-law, Irene Sonnentag and Mary Alice Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kyle; sons, Ronald and Donald Smith; and a brother, Harold Sonnentag.
At Dolores’s request there will be private family services at St. Agnes Cemetery at a later date.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services, in Ashland.
