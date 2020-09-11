Dianne Behme Pauser was born August 5, 1937 to Leah and Jerome Behme. She grew up in Pine River, Minnesota, graduated from Pine River High School and the College St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota with degrees in History, Physical Education and Economics. On a trip to Park Falls, Wisconsin with a college roommate, she met the love of her life, Don Pauser. They married in 1960 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls, Wisconsin and she died 8 days before their 60th wedding anniversary. She taught physical education in Platteville Junior High while Don finished his engineering degree. They then moved to Dixon, where he was a civil engineer with IDOT until retirement. Dianne taught PE a St. Mary’s School, taught many years at Lincoln (8 years as librarian) and presently was a para professional part-time at Jefferson School retiring in January 2020 at age 82. She also was part-time photographer and editor at the Dixon Evening Telegraph. She also taught baton twirling in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois for 5 years. She was involved in many community activities including: six years on the Dixon Community Concert Board, PTO president at St. Mary’s, Reagan Middle and Lincoln Elementary schools. She was a long-time member of PEO Chapter KM, YMCA Physical Committee and the Dixon Park District advising committee. Dianne owned Edelweiss Dolls, a part-time business where she collected and sold antique dolls and toys. Dianne and Don were generous hosts and often held holiday gatherings and events in their home. Bridge was another passion for Dianne and she was working on accumulating points for a Life Master in bridge.
She is survived by her husband, Don, daughters Terri (Alan) Wolf of Sacramento, California, Marcy (Dave) Wolmutt of Madison, Wisconsin, Laurie (Dan) DeMeyer of St. Charles, and sons, Patrick (Teresa) Pauser of Rochelle and Jerry Pauser and significant other Carla Cruse of Dixon; seven grandchildren Bryn Wolf English, Brooke Wolf, Aaron and Kyle Wolmutt, Megan and Matthew DeMeyer and Zachary Pauser; and great-grandchildren Rylynn, Elyse and Savannah.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the Dianne Pauser Educational Fund for local schools and students. Funds can be sent to the Dianne Pauser Educational Fund, c/o Sauk Valley Bank, 300 Walton Dr., Dixon, IL 61021. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
