Deryl Alan Frey, age 61, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Bryan Health, in Lincoln, NE while attending his Peace Corps reunion with his loving fellow volunteers. He was born January 4, 1959, in Columbus, WI, the son of Donald and June (Hubbard) Frey.
In 1977, he graduated from Columbus High School and later attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for three years. Next, he moved to Austin, TX where he managed apartments and worked construction. While in Texas, Deryl joined the Peace Corps and served in Swaziland, Africa for two years. While in Africa, he taught woodworking classes. He returned home and attended UW-Stout, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Tech. Ed. On August 28, 1998, he married Stephanie Silzel, Shearer in Baraboo,WI. Deryl continued to teach until he retired in 2017 and moved to Ashland. While in Ashland, he substitute taught at Ashland High where he greatly enjoyed all the students and staff. Deryl enjoyed woodworking (furniture was a specialty) and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie; parents, Donald and June Frey; three step-children, Christine (Sam) Morgan, Matthew Shearer, and Jaclyn Shearer; a step-granddaughter, Lillian; two brothers, Neal (Lee Ann) Frey and Steve (Judy) Frey; a sister, Michelle (Matt) Crowell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by the Bratley Family Funeral Homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.