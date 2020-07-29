Dennis W. Bresette, age 76, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born September 22, 1943 in Hayward WI, the son of Hank and Blanche (LaFernier) Bresette.
Dennis graduated from Bayfield High School in 1961, there he met the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Milligan. The couple were united in marriage on December 16, 1961 in Bayfield. They spent the next several years moving between Kansas and Alaska as Dennis completed his service in the US Army. Dennis and Pat returned to Ashland where they raised their family and were foster parents to nearly 40 babies throughout the years. He was a member of the Red Cliff Tribe and Our Lady of the Lake Church.
Dennis worked for the Ashland Police Department and retired as Ashland Police Department Sergeant on July 1, 1994. He also was employed at Egan’s Chevrolet as a mechanic and later as a maintenance person for Zifko Tire and Battery.
Dennis enjoyed going to the casino, playing cribbage at the Senior Center, bingo at the church, and breakfast at the Breakwater. He was always ready for a game of cards or Yahtzee with his family. Dennis was a member of the “Beam Gang”, a self taught carpenter and handyman. He always had a smile on his face, a funny story or a sucker for every little kid he met.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Lora Bresette, Amy (Erik) Haukaas, and Patty Bresette (Rachel Ford); 3 grandchildren, Alyssa Haukaas (Andrew Turner), Jacob Haukaas (Rebecca Jolma) and Emily Johnson (Dennis Leach); a great-granddaughter, Sophie Barylski; brothers, Randy Bresette, Joe (Terrie) Bresette and Rick LaFernier, brothers-in-law, Richard (Bonnie) Milligan, Daniel (Julie) Milligan, Larry (Lori) Morrin, Bill (Dana) Morrin; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bresette, and Cass Joy; numerous nieces and nephews, friend and companion Janelle Maday, and Snowball the cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat in 2014; brothers, Stanley, James and Walter Bresette, sister-in-law Bonita Bresette, brother-in-law Michael Morrin, and mother-in-law Elizabeth Morrin.
A graveside service and military honors will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland
