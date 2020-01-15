Dennis Ryan Gunderson, age 74, of Grand View, passed away peacefully (after a courageous fight with Lewy Body Dementia) with his loving wife by his side, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Chris Jensen Health & Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. He was born March 31, 1945 in Ashland, the son of Enar and Marion (Hackett) Gunderson.
Denny graduated from Drummond High School in 1963 and attended the University of Wisconsin – Superior. After his schooling, he served as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Teresa Christophersen on April 16, 1977 in Grand View where they built a home and raised their family. Denny helped build the Telmark Lodge in Cable and then worked the rest of his career for what would become TrussWorks, Inc. where he retired as plant Supervisor in 2012.
Denny was a leader, coach, teacher, counselor and doer who was very involved in his community having been a volunteer fireman, scout leader, baseball coach, serving in many capacities on the Grand View Rec. Association and volunteering at a host of other community activities throughout the year.
Denny loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting, fishing, working in his garden and producing Maple Syrup with the help of friends and family tapping several hundred trees every spring. He spent many memorable days fishing trout on the White River, hunting whitetail on his family property and ice fishing many of the local lakes. He loved passing on these traditions to his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; sons, Ryan (Emily) Gunderson and Peter (Debbie) Gunderson; 6 grandchildren, Evan, Reece, Sean, Paige, Arya and Kendra; brothers, Wilfred Gunderson and Larry (Betty) Gunderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James and sisters-in-law, Libby and Marilyn.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Great Divide Christian Center in Grand View with Pastor Julie Burmeister officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The reception will be held at the Grand View Town Hall.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations in memory of Denny may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.