Dennis Ryan Gunderson, age 74, of Grand View, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Chris Jensen Health & Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. He was born March 31, 1945 in Ashland, the son of Enar and Marion (Hackett) Gunderson.

Arrangements are pending with Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

