Dennis Jerome Morrisey, age 68, passed away with is daughters by his side on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. He was born November 27, 1952, in Chicago, IL, the son of Thomas and Avis (Freeman) Morrisey.
In 1970, he graduated from Oak Park High School. Dennis served in the US Army from October 7, 1970 until October 5, 1973. He entered the police academy and served as a police officer, in Berkeley, IL. Dennis retired from the Police Force as a sergeant, in 2005. He was a security officer at the Republic Bank, in Berkeley, until 2014. Dennis was a shooting range instructor and enjoyed reading the newspaper. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by three children, Meggan (Steve) Traaholt, Katherine Morrisey, and Kiana Morrisey; four grandchildren, Shawn, Abby, Briella, and Ryan; three brothers, Greg (Marion) Morrisey, Mike Morrisey, and Terry Morrisey; four sisters, Linda (Jerry) Spirk, Avis (Steven) Birkmeier, Cindy (Peter) Aldworth, and Pam Mulvaney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Frank “Skip” Morrisey, and Thomas “T.P.” Morrisey; and a sister, Maryann Yoon.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Special thank you to The Oaks Assisted Living for all they have done for him.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Services.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
