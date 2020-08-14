Dennis Frank Sechen, age 71, of Ashland, WI passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 22, 1949 in Ashland the son of Anthony and Sylvia (Mesik) Sechen.
Dennis graduated from Northland College with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics and later received his teaching degree. He worked for many years installing heating and air conditioning. Dennis was on the volunteer fire department for Pelican Lake and also taught HVAC at WITC – Superior. He loved the outdoors, gardening, farm work, boating on Lake Superior and riding ATV with his friends. His greatest passion was playing music. He is a member of the great Divide Christian Center in Grand View.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Marie Anderson of Ashland, his mom, Sylvia Sechen - Ashland, a daughter, Stephanie Sechen – Melbourne, FL, 3 stepsons, Jerod, Jameson (Christine) and Dustin Hecimovich, a brother, Gary (Mary Hudson) Sechen – Ashland, a sister, Colleen Stibbe – Ashland, 4 grandchildren, Nolan, Henry, Claire and Kaley Hecimovich, many nieces and nephews and his two beloved dogs, Gage and Lola.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.