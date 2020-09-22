Dennis ‘Denny’ M. Day, 67, of Superior, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Denny was born in Ashland on May 31, 1953 the son of Anna (Viater) and Cecil Day.
He had worked as a Truck Driver for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and remodeling his home. He also enjoyed watching car races on TV.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Day.
Denny is survived by his sister, Cecilia Niemann of Ashland; aunt, Jessie (Day) Tutor of Ashland; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Denny will be held at a later date.
If desired memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
The family wants to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge and Superior Rehab for their care.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.
