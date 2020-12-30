Dennis C. Delegan, age 68 of Mellen, WI passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Dennis was born on September 25, 1952 in Mellen, the son of George and Esther (Smith) Delegan.
Denny was an Ashland County Deputy Sheriff for over 32 years. He loved gardening, riding his Harley, his family (especially his grandkids), and vacationing to Jamaica.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah of Mellen; children, Jeffrey (Holly), Christina (Tyler Young) Delegan, Nathaniel (Brittany) and Alyssa (Jon Pillath) Delegan all of Mellen; grandchildren, Caleb, Jordyn, Landon, Gavin, Ethan, Kadence, Xander, Oaklynn, Brady, Jaxon, Berklee, and Triston; brother, George (Linda) of South Range, WI; Sisters, Linda (Tom) Otten of Lebanon, TN and Sherry Hanson of Minneapolis, MN; Canine Companion, Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his Mother and Father-in-Law, Robert and Rita Stilin.
A private family funeral service for Dennis will take place at the Mountain Funeral Home with Pastor Brock Brandenburg officiating.
A Celebration of life for Denny will be held in the spring.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
